D-day for multi-million pound market development

The day of reckoning has arrived for Clitheroe's historic market awaiting a decision on its £9m. redevelopment.

Councillors will gather at the Ribble Valley Borough Council chamber for tonight's (Tuesday) Policy and Finance Committee meeting to decide the future of the controversial market site.

A plan has been drawn up by the authority, along with Barnfield Construction, to build a hotel, a three-storey market hall, new retail units and a 56-space car park on the site that dates back to Norman times.

If it is all voted through, a formal planning application could then be published by the end of the year.