Cyclocross comes to Chipping next month

Cyclocross - Britain’s fastest growing cycle sport is coming to Chipping next month.

A cross between mountain biking and It’s a Knockout, the cyclocross event is being hosted by the Rotary Club of Longridge and North Preston on the Chipping Show field on Longridge Road on Saturday, October 7 as part of the league for the North West Cyclocross Association.

Whole families can take part and a circular course including woodland and valley up to 1.7 miles long, will include races for the under eights, under 10s and 12s through to youths and novice, adults - men and women, junior men and veterans, all ranging in ranging in time from 10 to 50 minutes.

Registration is on the day (not online) from 8am and literally anyone can enter any of the categories, whether or not they are involved in the league.

For competitors entry per race ranges from £1 for children through to £6 for youth and novice, £10 for junior men and £14 for adults.

Besides being popular with cyclists, cyclocross also attracts lots of spectators and Rotarian Andrew Dunn says they are expecting hundreds. Entry for spectators is free, although parking is £1 per vehicle.

This is the first time the Rotary club has hosted such an event, the proceeds from which will go to charity, and there will be refreshments available on the show field.

Andrew said: “We are very interested in cycling in our club and one of our newer members is sorting the event out.”