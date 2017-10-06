Cyclist talks about his amazing career

Cycle land speed legend Graeme Obree will give a talk about his career tonight (Friday) at The Grand in Clitheroe.

Random Adventure in association with The Green Jersey is presenting An Evening with Graeme Obree, the man famous for breaking both convention and the hour record, at The Grand at 7-30pm.

Graeme broke the one hour record twice in 1993 (51.596km) and 1994 (52.713km) and was twice world 4,000m pursuit champion.

But what makes Graeme's story even more interesting is the fact that he did all this off his own back. He was self funded and trained as well as competed as an amateur. He also didn’t enjoy the huge backing that some other athletes do. Graeme built his bike, Old Faithful, by hand likening his position to that of a skier going down hill rather than a conventional cycling position.

Graeme has since taken up the land speed challenge at Battle Mountain, Nevada, and managed a top speed for a two wheeled bike in the prone (lying face down) position.

He will be talking about his amazing career at The Grand, the same venue that hosted Hans Rey in March.

Doors open at 7pm, with the talk from 7-30 to 8-30pm. There will be an interval from 8-30 to 8-50pm and a Q&A session from 8-50 to 9-40pm. This will be followed by a period for signing from 9-40 to 10-15pm.

For tickets call The Grand on 01200 421599 or visit: www.thegrandvenue.co.uk