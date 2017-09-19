Cuts could force changes to Ribble Valley refuse collections

A council leader has warned that “cuts in the county council budget of over £10m” will reduce the cost of refuse collection and force a deterioration in the quality of the service.

Coun. Ken Hind, leader for Ribble Valley Borough Council, said: “For Ribble Valley Borough Council, this means we will have to find £430,000 in a budget. The Labour administration at Lancashire County Council decided in 2015 to cut all payments to the districts and boroughs for recycling credits or equivalents from April 1st, 2018.

“These payments among other things were originally designed by governments to encourage collection authorities like the borough council to collect waste in different streams by helping with the costs, encourage recycling and avoid landfill.

“For three years we have been trying to persuade the county council to abandon these cuts, which the new Conservative administration, tell us they have no choice but to adopt due to the dire state of county council finances which they inherited. To date, the only council in Lancashire not to introduce green waste charges is Ribble Valley Borough Council.”

He added: “Lancashire County Council is the disposal agency of all waste and has required all the collection authorities to deliver to it all waste collected for recycling.

“The County Council then sell any recycled material and retain the income. The result is the boroughs and districts are left with the additional costs of collection, whilst the county enjoys the income from it.”