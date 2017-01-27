Customer service award for kitchen firm

It has been double celebrations for the staff at in-toto Ribble Valley as they heard that both they, and their sister showroom in Southport have both won Best Of Houzz on Houzz®, the leading platform for home renovation and design.

in-toto Ribble Valley and in-toto Southport were chosen for their customer service by the more than 40 million monthly unique users that comprise the Houzz community from among more than one million active home building, home improvement and design industry professionals.

in-toto Ribble Valley’s Jane Miller said: “Our number one priority is always customer service – so to be recognised by this growing community is a huge accolade for the entire team at both our showrooms.”