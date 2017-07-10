Crowds flock to Ribble Valley village's Picnic on the Park event

Organisers have hailed a traditional picnic held on Chatburn village field on Sunday a great success.

Crowds flocked to Chatburn’s Picnic on the Park which was held instead of Chatburn Big Gig 2017. The latter event will return in 2018.

There were a whole host of attractions at the traditional, family friendly event including stalls, a barbecue, cakes, tombola, fun games and prizes, five-a-side football, face painting, bouncy castle, wellie wanging, Tug of War and much more.

Held on Chatburn Playing Fields people brought their own picnic, chairs and rugs. There was a prize for the best children’s fancy dress and the winner of Chatburn Primary School’s drawing competition was announced.

Kids drinks were also free inside the Black Bull for a couple of hours in the afternoon.

The event was sponsored by the Black Bull and Spar.

For more photos from the event see this Thursday's Clitheroe Advertiser and Times.