Vandals trash hanging baskets

Police are appealing for information after vandals destroyed hanging baskets at a bus shelter in Barnoldswick.
Policed say between 9 and 10pm on Thursday, July 27th, youths damaged the baskets on Station Road using them as punch bags and generally pulling at them.
PC Mark Hyde, of Lancashire Constabulary, said: "Several of the youths have been identified using the town centre CCTV. However, despite numerous comments/complaints on the Barnoldswick Talk Facebook page, no one has reported the incident to the police.
"If you saw these youths in the bus shelter at the time and/or saw them acting in an anti-social way, please contact the police on 101 or the online reporting page of the Lancashire Constabulary website, quoting log reference LC-20170728-0979.
"If you are the youths involved you may want to get in touch before we come knocking at your door, you know where we are."
