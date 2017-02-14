Vandalism in the Ribble Valley investigated

Motorists are being reminded to keep their cars locked at all times and to avoid leaving valuables on show.

The warning has been issued by Lancashire Police after two vehicles were broken into in Sabden, between 10-30pm on Sunday and 8am the next day.

A police spokesman said: “Car thieves usually target vehicles that are unattended with high value items on display. Car owners should always keep valuable items out of sight. It’s also important to keep your car’s doors and boot locked and windows fully closed.”

In a separate incident, police are investigating damage to the new play apparatus in the grounds of St James’ School, Clitheroe. Between February 3rd and 6th, vandals burnt the school’s wooden climbing frame with cigarette and melted sweet wrappers to it. CCTV at the school is being reviewed and witnesses should contact police on 101.