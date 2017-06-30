Two quadbikes stolen from village

Police are appealing for witnesses and information after two quadbikes were stolen from a farm in Bolton-by-Bowland.

The theft occurred just after midnight on Saturday, June 24th, and police believe two men are responsible.

A spokesman for Ribble Valley Police said: "If anybody recalls seeing these quads in the area at that time, or have seen the quads since and could offer us some information as to their whereabouts, please contact us on 101 and quote LC-20170624-0445.

"The quads are both red Honda 420s, one is manual and one is electric shift. The electric one has a ripped seat. These quads do not have number plates attached as they are not intended for use on the road."