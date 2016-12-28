Two men arrested after Boxing Day hit-and-run

Two men have been arrested following a hit-and-run which has left a man fighting for his life.

A 22 year old, from Burnley, is being questioned on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

A second man, aged 30 from Poulton le Fylde, has been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.

Both men are currently in custody.

Police launched an investigation after a pedestrian crossing Yorkshire Street in Burnley was struck by a silver BMW 3 Series car and suffered multiple serious injuries.

The car involved in the collision stopped briefly but then drove off from the scene.

The collision happened at around 11-45pm on Monday.

The victim, a 51-year-old man from Burnley, was taken to Royal Preston Hospital where he remains in the intensive care unit.

A silver BMW 3 Series car was recovered from an address in Burnley yesterday.

Anyone with information should contact police on 101 quoting log number 1322 of December 26th.