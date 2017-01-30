Three motorbikes stolen from village

Clitheroe Police are appealing for information after three motorbikes were stolen from a garage in Chipping.

Between 10-30 pm on Saturday and 8-30 am the next day, thieves broke into a garage on Hesketh Lane and stole a Gas Gas txt 321 1999 motorbike (similar bike pictured), a Montesa Cota 349 1984 off road trials bike and a Montesa Conta 242 1984 off road trials bike (actual bikes pictured).

Thieves stole this bike from Chipping

A police spokesman said: "We would urge anyone who may have witnessed any suspicious activity around the time of the theft or anyone who recognises the bikes pictured and has any information that could assist with our enquiries to contact us."

Anyone with information should contact police on 101 quoting crime reference EG1700587.