Motorists are being urged to keep cars locked at all times and no valuables on show after four vehicles were targeted.

Overnight between Sunday and Monday, four cars parked in the village of Langho, Ribble Valley, were broken into and had items stolen from inside.

A spokesman for Clitheroe Police said: "Most of these vehicles had been left insecure. Please remain vigilant and take extra care to lock your vehicles and homes and do not leave any valuables or cash on display."