Police are appealing for information after the theft of a Land Rover Defender.

Thieves targeted the vehicle, registration number "HX63 HSJ", from the driveway of a house in Downham Road, some time between 10-30 pm last night (Thursday) and this morning.

If anyone has information regarding any suspicious activity overnight in the Downham area or know the whereabouts of the missing vehicle, they should call police on 101.