Road closed again at Wigan terror search scene

Residents are being allowed back to their homes after being evacuated for the second time in five days.

Police have been searching a house on Springfield Street in Swinley again this afternoon as part of the investigation into the Manchester Arena attack.

They put up a cordon closing Wigan Lane, between Central Park Way and the Cherry Gardens, at around 3pm today.

The bomb squad returned to the area and there were a large number of police officers.

Some residents were evacuated from their homes while others were given the option to stay indoors.

Traffic was reported to be gridlocked in the town centre, so people were being urged to stay away.

The police cordon at the junction of Wigan Lane and Monument Road, Swinley

Only ambulance and staff shuttle-buses were being allowed to enter the grounds of Wigan Infirmary, although pedestrian access was available.

The cordon was lifted at around 4.30pm and people were allowed to return to their homes.

Residents were first evacuated from their homes on Springfield Street and the surrounding area on Thursday evening.

It was part of the police’s investigation into the Manchester Arena bombing and followed the arrest of a man on Upper Dicconson Street the day before.

Police officers have been based at a house on Springfield Street since Thursday.