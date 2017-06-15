Residents left furious after vandals steal cables

Vandals have once again targeted cables outside homes in Clitheroe to the dismay of residents.

However, instead of just cutting the satellite and aerial cables at homes on Waterloo Road they have this time completely removed the cables.

Four residents have reported cables stolen from their homes overnight last night to police and anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the police by dialling 101.

Earlier this week, from Sunday night into Monday, the Sky and telephone lines belonging to around 10 homes on Waterloo Road were sabotaged. Meanwhile, other residents discovered the wiring had been cut, leaving them without broadband and unable to watch television.

After hearing about the first incident, kind-hearted engineers from Accrington Aerials Ltd came to the aid of the residents and repaired the damage for free.

They subsequently received praise from the Rev. Andy Froud, priest-in-charge of Clitheroe Parish Church, who said their actions "restores my faith in human nature".