Police warning issued after hoax HMRC calls

Residents are asked to be vigilant following multiple reports of hoax calls from people claiming to be from HMRC.

A spokesman for Lancashire Constabulary said: "Over the past few days we have seen an increase in people calling us to say they've been receiving scam calls which claim to be from HMRC or other agencies saying they owe money to them.

"The caller goes on to say that if they don't pay they will file a lawsuit. HMRC or other genuine agencies would never conduct a call in this way so please be on your guard.

"Never arrange to pay out money or give out personal details if you are not 100% sure who you are speaking to. If necessary, hang up, make sure the line has properly cleared and then find a genuine number for the organisation and call them back.

"Remember, it's always a good idea to take five and never be bullied or hurried into giving out personal details over the phone. Genuine callers will respect you for this!"