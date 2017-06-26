Police warning after man offers sweets to child outside primary school

Police have issued a warning about a man offering sweets to children outside a primary school.

Police said that a man asked a child outside Higham Primary School if he would like some sweets in the back of his small white van.

Officers said the child did exactly the right thing by saying no, running away and reporting the incident, which happened around 3-30pm on Friday.

A police spokesman said: "If you see anything suspicious in the area please call 101 quoting log 1059 23/06. The description of the man is white, aged roughly late thirties and bald with a ginger beard. He was wearing a blue T-shirt."