Police trying to trace girl (16) with Burnley and Nelson links

Police are seeking public help in tracing a Walton-le-Dale teenager with Burnley and Nelson connections who has gone missing.

Rebecca Cawdron (16) was last seen at around 1-20pm on Monday in Duddle Lane in Walton-le-Dale, when she said she was going to the train station to travel to Nelson.

She was expected home at 9-30pm but did not return. It is not known whether she travelled to Nelson or went elsewhere.

She has connections to Burnley, as well as Nelson and Walton-le-Dale.

Rebecca is described as white, around 5ft. 4ins. tall, of slim build, with shoulder-length, light brown hair. She was last seen wearing a grey hoodie, black leggings and black trainers.

Police are now appealing to anybody who has information about her whereabouts to make contact with police.

Det. Insp. Alisa Wilson, from the Lancashire Police Public Protection Unit, said: “Rebecca has not been seen for several days now and we are becoming extremely worried about her.

“We would urge anybody who knows where she is, or who thinks they may have seen her, to contact us immediately.

“Similarly we would urge Rebecca herself, if she sees this appeal, to get in touch to let us know she is safe.”

Anybody with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting log number 1664 of August 29th.