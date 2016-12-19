Police search for missing woman

Police are appealing for information after a 32-year-old woman went missing from the Burnley area.

Samantha Bottomley was last seen leaving a house in Milton Street around 11am on Saturday (December 17th).

She is described as white, 5ft. 5in. tall, of large build, with long dark brown hair and has a lip piercing. She also has links to the Nelson and Oldham areas.

Police are urging anyone with information about her disappearance to contact officers immediately.

Sgt Lee Turner, of Burnley Police, said: “Samantha has not been seen since or heard from since before midday on Saturday and we are becoming increasingly concerned for her welfare.

“She was last seen leaving an address in Milton Street after telling a friend she was going out shopping. We would ask anyone who has seen Samantha or knows where she is to call us immediately.

“Furthermore, if Samantha sees this appeal, we would ask she contacts us to let us know she is safe.”

Anyone with information can call police on 101 quoting log reference 1141 of December 18th.