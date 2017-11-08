Police hunt for Burnley criminal

Police are appealing for the public's help to trace a man in connection with drugs offences.
Steven Kelly (26) of Wynotham Street, Burnley, failed to appear at Burnley Crown Court on October 16th in connection with drugs offences.
He is also wanted in connection with offences of resisting arrest, criminal damage and escaping lawful custody yesterday (November 7th).
Kelly, also known as Stiggy, is described as white, 6ft 1in tall and of slim build. He has brown eyes and dark hair with links to Burnley and Padiham.
Anyone with information about Kelly’s whereabouts is advised not to approach him but contact police.
PC Cat Horner, of Burnley Police, said: “We are appealing for information about wanted man Steven Kelly.
“Kelly is wanted in connection with a number of offences and is believed to be in the Duke Bar area.
“If you see him, please call police immediately.”
Anyone with information can contact police on 101 quoting crime reference EF1712847.
