Police concerned for missing girl

Police are becoming increasingly concerned for the welfare of a teenage girl missing from home.

Bobbi Lee Martin (16), who has gone missing from home in Blackpool but has links in Burnley, was last seen at around 5pm on Monday.

She also has links to Great Harwood, Blackburn, Accrington, Rishton and Burnley.

Bobbi is described as white, of thin build, with blue eyes and shoulder-length, dark-brown hair. She was last seen wearing a grey, polo-necked crop top, black trousers, a pink coat and a grey handbag.

Anybody with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting log number 1196 of March 27th.