Police arrest three for human trafficking after girl, 17, found in car in Preston

Three people have been arrested on suspicion of human trafficking after a car transporting a 17-year-old girl was stopped in Preston, say police.

Two men aged 23 and 33 and a woman aged 36, all from Preston were arrested after the Vauxhall Corsa was stopped on New Hall Lane in the early hours of April 27.

Police have confirmed that the 17-year-old girl, who is from Romania, is now being safeguarded.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: "Three people have been arrested as part of Lancashire Constabulary’s on-going efforts to tackle human trafficking.

"They were arrested on suspicion of human trafficking and are currently in custody.

"The arrests are the result of on-going work by the Operation Proteus human trafficking team set up as a dedicated team working to identify both the victims and perpetrators of trafficking and slavery across Lancashire.

"In Lancashire we are committed to rooting out those individuals who choose to exploit others and we have dedicated officers working hard to remove this type of threat from our communities."

To pass on information anonymously you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or complete an anonymous form online www.crimestoppers-uk.org. When you contact them your identity will be protected.

If you think that someone is in immediate danger call 999, if you suspect slavery is happening and there is no immediate threat to life then contact police on 101.

Lancashire Victims Services are also able to offer help and support, even if you haven’t reported a crime to the police. Contact them on 0300 323 0085.

There is also a national Modern Slavery Helpline offering confidential help and advice, you can also report information to them on 08000 121 700.