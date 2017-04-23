Police appeal for missing teen

Police are appealing for help finding a missing teeenager.

Carla O'Connell, 13 years old from Cow Ark, Clitheroe, was last seen in Berry Lane, Longridge, at 3-30pm on Saturday, April 22nd.

She is described as white, very long dark brown hair wearing black jeans' a black padded waist length jacket and black trainers.

She has links to Longridge and the Whitefield area of Manchester.

If anybody knows where Carla is or has any information please contact police on 101 quoting log reference LC-20170422-1720.