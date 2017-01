Witnesses who may know the whereabouts of a stolen motorhome are being asked to come forward.

Police are appealing for information after a silver Ford Transit motorhome worth an estimated £30,000 went missing between December 20th 2016 and the 20th January 2017 from a farm on Clitheroe Road, Clitheroe.

If anyone has seen this vehicle or has any information on its location please contact PC 659 Holdsworth on 101 quoting incident number LC-20170120-0586