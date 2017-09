Are you pictured in this image?

Do you know the people in this image?

If so, please contact Police on 101 and quote log number LC-20170910-1189 or contact PC 947 Towler or PCSO 7083 Harris.

A police spokesman said: "We believe these people may have witnessed an incident at around 1am on Sunday, September 10th, outside Clitheroe Tesco and we would like to speak with them."