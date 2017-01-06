Police appeal after Clitheroe tools theft

Police are appealing for information after thieves made off with a selection of tools from a vehicle parked up in Clitheroe last night.

The break in happened overnight in the Pimlico Road area of Clitheroe with thieves stealing two 18V Makita drills - a "BL SBS" drill and an "LXT" combi drill. Both batteries for the drills have been permanently marked by the owner with "A.T" or "A.C.T". Various other tools were also stolen.

A spokesman for Ribble Valley Police said: "Please be aware of anybody trying to sell these drills and report it to us. Also, please be vigilant and do not leave any tools in vehicles overnight. An extra 20 minutes to take them indoors when you get home could save you hundreds of pounds and a lot of stress!"

Anyone with information about the theft should call 101 quoting log number LC-20170106-0152.