Police are appealing for information to the whereabouts of a yellow Juliana Furtado bike.

The bike (pictured to a similar one) was stolen overnight on March 30th into March 31st from the Cliviger area.

A police spokesman said: "If you see anyone riding a bike matching this description or any for sale please contact 101 quoting Log LC-20170331-0372 or e-mail 7017@lancashire.pnn.police.uk."