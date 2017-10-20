Motorists in Whalley warned to lock cars

Police are warning car owners in the rural village to keep vehicles secure at all times and not to leave valuables on show.

The advice comes after a rise of thefts from unlocked cars.

A spokesman for Ribble Valley police, said: "Whalley has seen an increase in theft from insecure vehicles over the last couple of weeks. I'm sure most think criminals often get an easy enough ride as it is, don't make it even easier for them."