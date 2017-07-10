Man released in rape investigation

A man arrested as part of an investigation into an alleged rape in Burnley town centre has been released by police pending further inquiries.

The 18-year-old man from Blackburn was arrested on Friday following complaints of a rape in the early hours of the morning on Hammerton Street, Burnley.

He was arrested on suspicion of rape and being in possession of drugs.

Police tape was seen outside the back of Burnley Jobcentre in nearby Victoria Street the following day.

A police spokesman said on Monday: “The 18 year old man who was arrested has been released under investigation pending further inquiries.”