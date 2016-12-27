Man fighting for his life after hit-and-run

Police are hunting the driver of a car involved in a collision which has left a man with life threatening injuries.

The pedestrian was crossing Yorkshire Street in Burnley at around 11-45pm yesterday when he was struck by a car, believed to be a silver BMW 3 Series saloon.

The victim, a 51-year-old man from Burnley, was taken to the Royal Preston Hospital where he is currently in the intensive care unit after suffering serious multiple injuries.

The car involved in the collision stopped briefly but then drove off from the scene. The car and the driver are now being sought by police and we are asking for anyone with information to come forward.

The car is likely to have sustained significant front end damage.

Yorkshire Street remains closed pending accident investigation.

Sgt Andy Walton, from the Road Policing Unit, said: “This collision has left a man fighting for his life in hospital and I would appeal for anyone who witnessed the incident and who has not already spoken to police to come forward.

“I would also appeal to anyone who sees a car matching this description and which appears damaged to call us.

“Finally I would appeal to the driver of this vehicle themselves to come forward and speak to us.”

Anyone with information should contact police on 101 quoting log number 1322 of December 26th.