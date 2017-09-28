Have you been offered burgers and sausages?

Police are urging people to contact them if they are offered large quantities of burgers and sausages.



The appeal comes after a burglary at Nice Bites sandwich shop in Padiham in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Police say the offenders made off with a large quantity of food and trays of drinks as well as a charity collection box.

A police spokesman said: “If you know anything, saw anyone suspicious in the area, or if you are approached with offers of large quantities of burgers, sausages or soft drinks please let us know.



“You can e-mail any information to 7836@lancashire.pnn.police.uk."