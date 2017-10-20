Former Lancashire policeman jailed for secretly filming sex encounters with seven women

An ex- Lancashire police officer who secretly filmed his sexual encounters with seven women has been jailed for three years.

Former international athlete Jayson Lobo, 48, who won the British 800m title in 1998, met most of his victims on dating website Match.com and covertly recorded them on his mobile phone.

His deceit - which the sentencing judge described as "staggering" - was uncovered when one of his victims found out he had a long-term partner during their relationship.

She had earlier caught him on one occasion filming her as they had sex but he had promised her he would delete it.

The woman thought that too could be a lie and decided to make a complaint to police.

Lobo, from Blackburn, was arrested and had his phones seized which revealed the full extent of his offending.

Last month he was found guilty by a jury at Liverpool Crown Court of 11 counts of voyeurism and cleared of seven counts of the same offence - including one count relating to an eighth woman.

The offences were committed between December 2011 and March 2015 when Lobo was a serving Pc with Lancashire Constabulary.

Sentencing, Judge Neil Flewitt QC told Lobo: "Each of these women consented to the sexual activity. They did not consent to the recording of that sexual activity.

"After you had made those recordings you moved them to a secure vault on your mobile phone and in some cases you created still images from those recordings and also stored them.

"I am entirely satisfied that your reasoning for doing so was for sexual gratification to create a library of personalised pornography.

"That was a calculated and selfish course of conduct, pursued without regard for the feelings of those women concerned."

He said the level of deceit required to commit the offences was "staggering" as Lobo was in a relationship with another woman throughout and she had no idea he was using a dating website to meet others.

The judge said some of his victims fell in love with the defendant but the discovery of his true motives had left many of them "feeling betrayed and worthless".

He added he was sure their knowledge he was a police officer had lulled the women into a false sense of security.