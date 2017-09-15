Fears for Clarke Carlisle who is missing in Manchester

Fears are growing for former Preston North End, Blackpool and Burnley footballer, Clarke Carlisle, who is reported to be missing in Manchester, says his wife.



His worried wife, Carrie Carlisle‏, took to Twitter this morning after the footballer, who also played for Blackpool and Burnley went missing at around 6am on September 15.

She said: "Missing: Clarke's last known whereabouts was Manchester City Centre at 6am. If you see him please get in touch."

The former PFA Chairman has a history of mental illness and has talked openly about his issues.

He made 85 appearances for Blackpool, 128 for Burnley and 20 for Preston.

A Lancashire Police spokesman said: "We have a received a report that Clark Carlisle, 37, from Preston is missing from home.

"Enquiries are on-going to trace him. Anyone who may have seen him or knows where he could be is asked to call us."

Anyone with information should contact police on 101 quoting log 0235 of September 15.