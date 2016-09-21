Drunk baker’s driving ban

A 60-year-old Clitheroe baker was so drunk behind the wheel she almost fell out of her car and was slurring her words, a court heard.

Police had been alerted to Jane Susan Garner when they were flagged down by a motorist at about 9-15 pm, who told them he had nearly been run off the road by a woman in an estate car. He gave a part registration number and said he had seen her drive onto Salthill Road. Officers went to the area and saw the vehicle. The driver opened the door, almost fell out and when the officers went to speak to her, they found her “clearly drunk”.

Burnley Magistrates Court was told how Garner, who is hard of hearing, had been drinking after work and had also had a couple of beers at her allotment. She blew 89 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath at the roadside - the legal limit is 35.

Prosecutor Mrs Tracy Yates told the court: “She did agree initially to provide a sample of breath. She was struggling due to hearing difficulties. The officer asked the defendant to lip read. She made multiple attempts to provide two specimens but there was just one reading, of 98 micrograms.”

The defendant, of Salthill Road, admitted failing to provide a specimen for analysis at Burnley, on August 29th. She was banned for 18 months, fined £235 and told to pay £85 costs and a £30 victim surcharge. Garner had no previous convictions.

District Judge James Clarke told her: “It would have been plain to you that you shouldn’t have been driving if you were that unsteady on your feet.”

Miss Deanne McGinty, for Garner, said: “I think there was a misunderstanding at the police station. I think she felt she had provided a specimen of breath but because she was so intoxicated she was unable to follow instructions, coupled with the fact she is hard of hearing.”

Miss McGinty said it was a very sunny Bank Holiday. Garner worked very long hours for somebody of her age and started work at 4-30 am. The solicitor continued: “After a very long shift, she decided to have a drink with it being a sunny day. She’s had one too many and made the foolish decision to drive. She had been to her allotment earlier in the day and had had a couple of beers.”