Clitheroe Police investigate church lead thefts

Police are urging residents to be vigilant after thieves ripped valuable lead off the roofs of Ribble Valley churches.

St Andrew's Church in Slaidburn was the target of metal thieves costing thousands of pounds, while callous thieves also targeted St Helen's Church, Waddington, leaving a repair bill of £200.

The rector of Slaidburn, Jonathan Oldfield, spoke of his dismay. He said: “Stolen were two small pieces of lead flashing from the south aisle roof, but it will probably cost several thousand pounds to repair the rest of the damaged flashing and stonework.

"This will be covered, hopefully, by insurance but the church will have the excess to pay which a small church like St Andrew’s can ill afford and time will be spent on making claims and getting estimates and dealing with diocesan officials etc, which could be better spent spreading the good news of the Kingdom of God.

"If you saw a white car-derived van with ladders on the roof and a rag hanging off the ladder at the rear driving about Slaidburn on Saturday, July 15th, then let Clitheroe

police know especially if you can remember any of the registration number."

Sgt Dave Simpson, of Clitheroe Police, is investigating the thefts. He said: "I would urge residents to remain vigilant and to report any suspicious activity to the police by calling 101 or the free and confidential Crimestoppers line on 0800 555111."