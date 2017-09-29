Clarets fan banned from matches for five years

A Burnley man is among five supporters to be given a football banning order following disorder at the Clarets' recent derby clash with Blackburn Rovers.

Adam Riding (30) of Harold Street, Burnley, appeared at Blackburn Magistrates' Court yesterday (Thursday) where he pleaded guilty to throwing a flare onto a football playing area.

He was given a £566 fine and was handed a five year football banning order.

Four other men from Blackburn were also given football banning orders following trouble at the Carabao Cup clash at Ewood Park last month.

The offenders were all identified from CCTV and television footage.

Supt Russ Procter, operations manager in Lancashire Police’s east division, said: “The vast majority of people who attend events such as these are well behaved, law-abiding fans who simply want to watch a good match, which makes it all the more disappointing when small pockets of fans become involved in unrest.

“Within East Lancashire, we work closely with Burnley FC, Blackburn Rovers and Accrington Stanley football clubs and if we believe that someone has been involved in or contributed to this type of behaviour, we will compile evidence to support applications for the banning orders and take action against them.

“The minority of fans intent on causing trouble should take this as a timely reminder that we do actively pursue banning orders and will do everything within our power to get them implemented.”