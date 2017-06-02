Burnley drugs bust - one man arrested

A 47-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of supplying cannabis after a police raid at a house in Burnley.

Officers executed a warrant at a property in Sunderland Street at 8am yesterday (Thursday).

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: "We can confirm a drugs raid was carried out at a property in Sunderland Street and a second property in Burnley was searched to arrest the man. He has since been released under investigation and pending further inquiries."

Anyone with information about drug related criminality in their community is asked to contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.