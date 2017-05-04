Break-in leaves club with huge repair bill

Mindless thieves and vandals smashed their way into Whalley Cricket Club leaving a trail of destruction.

Club members have been left "heartbroken" by the devastation caused and are now facing a repair bill which could run into thousands.

In a Facebook post, member Dave Seedall said: "On Tuesday evening the club got broken into and has been left with a lot of damage, all alcohol spirits were taken, chocolate and crisps, the fire doors have been bent and severely damaged to the point where they will not close. The till has been smashed, two televisions stolen, cctv camera and recorder has been taken."

Yesterday. Mr Seedall issued a plea asking everyone to come together and help tidy up and repair the club. Volunteers arrived at 6pm and spent hours in a major clean-up mission.

Afterwards, Mr Seedall thanked everyone who attended for their support.

"Huge thanks to those who came down to help tidy up after last night's break-in. In particular the lads from @greatharwoodcc #cricketfamily."

Police are investigating the substantial criminal damage caused. Anyone with information should contact police on 101.