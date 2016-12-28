Boxing Day hit-and-run: Two men bailed

Two men arrested in connection with a hit-and-run that has left a man fighting for his life have been bailed.

A 22-year-old, from Burnley, was arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

A second man, aged 30 from Poulton le Fylde, was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.

Both men have been bailed until March 14th 2017.

Police launched an investigation after a pedestrian crossing Yorkshire Street in Burnley was struck by a silver BMW 3 Series car and suffered multiple serious injuries.

The car involved in the collision stopped briefly but then drove off from the scene.

The collision happened at about 11-45pm on Monday.

The victim, a 51-year-old man from Burnley, was taken to the Royal Preston Hospital where he remains in the intensive care unit.

A silver BMW 3 Series car has been recovered from an address in Burnley.

Anyone with information should contact police on 101 quoting log number 1322 of December 26th.

Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.