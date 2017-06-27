Appeal for return of stolen mountain bike

A Clitheroe woman is appealing for information which will lead to the whereabouts of her stolen mountain bike.

Carol Taylor’s Orange Crush 2017 bike with shimano deore brakes, plus minion and high roller tyres, worth hundreds of pounds disappeared from a locked bike carrier on her car in the drive of her house in Pimlico Road. The theft occurred between 7-30 and 11pm last Thursday.

She said: “I’m a single mum bringing up two children and had saved so hard for a brand-new bike, which was my life. I lived and breathed it and hadn’t even had it for six months. I may be naive, but I honestly thought that in Clitheroe, on my drive, on a locked bike rack it would have been safe for a few hours, but I was wrong.”

“I worked so hard for what I’ve got I can’t give up without a fight. So if you can please help with any information which will help to locate my bike then please get in touch. Anyone with information should call police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.