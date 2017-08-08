33 sheep stolen from Slaidburn farm

Police are hunting rustlers who stole 33 sheep from a farm in Slaidburn.

The Swaledale sheep were targeted at 11am this morning (Tuesday). Police are appealing for witnesses.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: "The sheep have a UK mark of 18 26 46 and a horn burn of TR. Please be aware if you are offered any sheep for sale and if you are a livestock owner please take all necessary precautions to protect your animals.

"Anyone with any information relating to this theft please contact police quoting log reference number LC-20170808-0463."