Cricket and rounders teams meet to celebrate achievements

Bolton-by-Bowland Cricket Club and Bowland Gamebirds joined forces recently to celebrate their achievements.

Guest speaker and compere for the evening was David Burgess, managing director of Accrington Stanley FC.

The Lloyd boys.

David kept the evening running smoothly and added his infamous humour to the proceedings which started with a delicious meal provided by Gill Armer.

Allan Clements, the chairman of Bolton-by-Bowland Cricket Club, took to the stage to review the cricket club’s year and went on to present several awards to players. These included: Sunday League, batting award – Jake Lloyd; bowling award – Kit Lloyd; fielding award – The Lloyd family; Player of the Year – Jake Lloyd; Thursday League, batting award – Jack Burgess; bowling award – David Burgess; fielding award – Richard Thornber; Clubman of the Year – Colin Darlington; Fielder of the Year – The Lloyds; Player of the Year – Ben Armer; Most Improved Player – Kit Lloyd.

Helen Dakin, captain of Bowland Gamebirds, also reviewed their season and presented the following awards: Rounders tournament, Player of the Match – Sam Lloyd; best team – Master Batters; Most Improved Player – Sam Trick; Junior Player of the Year – Georgia Wilson; most rounders – Claire Thornber; most catches – Lesley Wilson; best catch – Jill Lloyd; funniest moment – Nicola Craddock; most memorable moment – Nicky Leeming; epic fail – playing against Springbok; Overall Player of the Year – Claire Thornber; Players’ Player – Helen Dakin; club member of the year – Carolyn Doherty.

After the formal presentations a charity auction followed with guest auctioneer Peter Dakin. The auction raised £1,400 which will go towards improving the current cricket club facilities.

Colin Darlington with Dave Burgess.