Crews tackle derelict outbuilding fire

Firefighters extinguished a blaze at an outbuilding to a derelict house in Burnley yesterday evening (Friday).

Two fire engines and crews from Burnley were sent to the incident, which happened at 6pm on Pritchard Street after reports an outbuilding to a derelict house was on fire. Firefighters used a hosereel jet to extinguish the fire, the cause of which is under investigation.

There were no casualties.