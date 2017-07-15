Couple’s mountainous challenge for MS

A Ribble Valley couple have just completed the Snowdonia Challenge, walking 100km through Snowdonia in three days, to raise money for the Multiple Sclerosis Society.

Martin and Rachel Isherwood took up the challenge because a member of their family suffers from MS.

The trek covers more than 5,000m of ascent – 200m more than climbing Mount Kilimanjaro, the highest mountain in Africa – and is considered to be tougher than the UK’s Three Peaks Challenge.

Martin and Rachel, who run The Home Improvement Studio in Read, had to juggle looking after their two children and running their business with training for the event.

Martin said: “Having enjoyed walking in Wales and the Lakes every so often we like to challenge ourselves with a mountain!”

“We wanted to raise money for the MS Society because we have a member of our family who suffers from MS,” Rachel added. “We see the challenges this awful illness presents and the pain and suffering that has to be endured.”

The couple, who enjoy walking and running in the Ribble Valley, said the Snowdonia Challenge was a real challenge for both of them.

On the Friday of the challenge the weather was awful and the couple had constant rain all day. This day was the longest of the three being 37k and being so warm and wet made it tough going.

However, on the second and third days the weather was beautiful which lifted everyone’s spirits and helped the couple push on. Support and motivation from fellow walkers was amazing and really helped a great deal.

But Rachel said that one of her biggest challenges was having to camp over the three days.

She said: “Anyone who knows me will understand that this was a challenge in itself not to have the luxury of a cosy bed and my hair straighteners!”

The couple hope to raise £760 for the MS Society with £655 raised so far to date. Donations can still be made on their JustGiving page. Visit: justgiving.com/Rachel

Isherwood