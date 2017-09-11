Couple’s charity bash for cause close to their hearts

A charity night is being staged by a Clitheroe couple this Saturday to raise funds for Muscular Dystrophy UK.

This is the second time Vicky and Graeme Holt, of Waterloo Road, Clitheroe, have held a fundraiser.

Vicky organised a similar event in 2015 on the couple’s 10th wedding anniversary as a surprise for her husband, who was diagnosed with myotonic muscular dystrophy in 2005 just before his wedding.

At that event they raised £2,300 for the charity – funds which were used for research into muscle wasting conditions, including half towards a myotonic dystrophy research project.

The couple, whose twin girls Sophie and Jessica both attend Chatburn Primary School where Graeme has been a school crossing patrol attendant for the past six years, are staging the event at St Michael and St John’s Parish Centre at 7-30pm.

At the charity night, which is being sponsored by Hanson Cement, there will be entertainment from singer Georgia Barker, singing from Niamh Waterfield plus a DJ, a prize draw and other games.

Many local businesses have donated prizes for the draw including The Corona Hotel at Blackpool which has donated a two night midweek stay and The Ryebeck Hotel in Windermere which has donated a one night stay in a super room.

Tickets, which are available from Vicky or Graeme by calling 01200 444583 or by emailing Vicky on sparkle.19@hotmail.co.uk, cost £15 and include a buffet.