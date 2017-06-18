Council crackdown on pet poop will lead to on-the-spot fines

Dog walkers in the Ribble Valley could face on-the-spot fines of £100 if they fail to pick up their pet’s mess.

In a new clampdown launched by Ribble Valley Borough Council, persistent offenders could be facing a bill of £1,000.

Officials at the borough council have established five dog-fouling action zones to target people who leave their pet poop in public.

Dog wardens will be out and about in Clitheroe, Chatburn, Sabden, Mellor and Longridge in a bid to catch the culprits who are blighting the borough with dog dirt.

They will be issuing £100 fixed penalty notices to dog walkers who fail to pick up after their pets rising to prosecution and fines of £1,000 for persistent offenders.

Ribble Valley Borough Council receives over 200 complaints about dog-fouling and spends £30,000 disposing of it each year.

The council is committed to taking action and has introduced a raft of measures to help tackle the problem, from on-the-spot fines to warning signs, night patrols to school visits.

Heather Coar, the council’s head of environmental health, said: “It’s unpleasant and potentially dangerous.

“Dog-fouling is the subject of constant complaints from the borough’s residents and we are committed to taking action.

“We have been working with local primary schools to encourage positive pet ownership, but residents who persistently fail to clean up after their pets can expect to feel the full force of the law. Dog warden patrols have been stepped up in five action zones and fixed penalty notices will be issued to those who let their dogs foul in public. We urge residents to be our eyes and ears and help us tackle this problem by reporting the irresponsible dog owners to 01200 425111.”