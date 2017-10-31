Costumes, pumpkins and spooky fun at the farm

Spooktacular Hallowe’en fun has been enjoyed by youngsters from all over Ribble Valley, Pendle and Burnley at Thornton Hall Farm.

From pumpkin carving, freaky face painting, scary mazes and taking a trip on the terrifying ghost train, children have been coming face-to-face with witches and ghouls while having lots of fun. The country park also hosted a “dark knight” event where youngsters helped Batman in his battle against crime. With live performances, workshops and meet and greets, the little visitors succeeded in stopping The Joker and Harley Quinn from wreaking havoc across the farm. Connor and Grace, from Burnley, with their pumpkins.