Conservatives sweep the board in Ribble Valley county council elections

The Conservative Party has held on to all its Ribble Valley seats in the county council elections.

However, in a nail biting finale to today's election count held at Roefield Leisure Centre in Clitheroe there was a tense recount for the Clitheroe division after the initial count revealed only a handful of votes between the Conservative's Ian Brown and the Liberal Democrat's Allan Knox.

The recount subsequently revealed there were just five votes in it with Coun. Brown polling 1,658, Coun. Knox polling 1,653 and Labour's Sue Riley polling 631 votes.

In other areas of the Ribble Valley, the division of Longridge with Bowland was held by Coun. David Smith who polled 2,425 votes, Ribble Valley North East was held by Coun. Albert Atkinson who polled 2,844 , and Ribble Valley South West was held by Coun. Alan Schofield who polled 2,789.

Ribble Valley MP Nigel Evans, who was at the count and there to offer his congratulations, said: "I'm absolutely over the moon - not just for the fact that we've retained all four county council Ribble Valley divisions, but because there has been an increase in the Conservative vote in all of these divisions. This is a great boost for Theresa May and for myself looking forward to June 8th, although we can't take anything for granted."

He added: "I'm delighted that Lancashire County Council is under the control of the Conservatives and we will be working with the new leader to ensure our services are protected."