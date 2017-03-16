Congregations help to transform lives

Visitors to the United Reformed Church in Clitheroe recently enjoyed sharing a Fairtrade cuppa with friends and had the chance to browse the Fairtrade stalls.

They also learnt from members of the Clitheroe Fairtrade group about how choosing Fairtrade can be transformative for the poorest farmers, their families and communities.

The United Reformed Church is a certified Fairtrade church, by committing to support Fairtrade and serving Fairtrade refreshments after its church services and all events.

On the first Saturday of each month, from 10am to 3pm, it holds a regular event selling books, bric-a-brac and serving Fairtrade tea, coffee, bacon butties, homemade soup and cakes made with Fairtrade ingredients.

There are also a range of Fairtrade stalls selling foods and gifts.

St James Church in Clitheroe is also a certified Fairtrade church and on Sunday morning served Fairtrade teas and coffee, together with Fairtrade jams, marmalade, honey, peanut butter and chocolate spread with croissants and rustic bread and Fairtrade bananas.

To learn more about the Clitheroe Fairtrade group, email fairtradeinclitheroe@gmail.com.

Or visit the Fairtrade Foundation’s website www.fairtrade.org.uk for Fairtrade resources and fruther information.