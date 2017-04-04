Companies sign up to hospice challenge

East Lancashire Hospice welcomed 15 businesses, including one from the Ribble Valley, along to its headquarters after representatives signed up to their first ever corporate challenge.

Staff from the businesses, spanning the Ribble Valley, Blackburn, Darwen and Hyndburn - the areas covered by the hospice, were invited along to a breakfast meeting where they were greeted by hospice staff before being given their fundraising packs for the six-month contest.

The 15 companies - including James Alpe Sign and Design in Clitheroe, The Partwell Group, Beagle Orthopaedic, Alan Price Automobiles, Tesco Blackburn, Easirent Blackburn, Acorn Fire and Security, Napthens Solicitors, Royal Bank of Scotland, NatWest Blackburn, DW Sports Gym in Blackburn, Zest Café Lounge in Darwen, R. Briggs and The Crown Inn in Clayton-le-Moors, and Turn It Up in Accrington - have until October 31st to raise as much money as possible for the hospice.

All cash raised will help to cover the cost of caring for patients with life-limiting illnesses and supporting their families.

Each of the businesses was given £50 by headline sponsor Organic Insurance to help them get the ball rolling.

The representatives from the companies were also given fundraising hints and tips, raffle prizes and collection tubs to get them started.

Each week there will be a leader board of the totals raised. To conclude the six-month challenge, there will be an awards event to thank everyone for their participation and hand out prizes.

Sharon Crymble, fundraising manager at East Lancashire Hospice, said: “We are all very excited about our first Corporate Challenge. At the breakfast meeting it was great to hear that everyone is raring to go and all hungry to win. Many have events and plans already in place and we look forward to hearing about them and offering support as the six months unfold. Good luck to all taking part.”